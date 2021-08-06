Obstacles to Pak-Iran trade to be removed, pledges Raisi

ISLAMABAD: The newly-inaugurated Iranian President, Dr Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, has assured that the obstacles towards promotion of regional trade with Pakistan would be removed and problems faced in uninterrupted supply of electricity to the areas of Balochistan would be resolved immediately.

He said during his meeting with the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, who was representing Pakistan at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Iranian President.

Sanjrani highlighted that the long-standing religious, cultural and social ties between Pakistan and Iran need to be translated into wider economic cooperation and trade promotion. He conveyed a message of good wishes from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Parliament of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan to Dr. Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, on his election as President of Iran and assured all possible cooperation for further development of bilateral relations. He was accompanied by a parliamentary delegation.

The chairman Senate said that the longstanding cultural, religious and social ties between the two countries pave the way for further integration of trade relations in future. “Unfortunately, trade relations and economic cooperation between the two countries are far below the potential. Parliamentary diplomacy can play a key role in developing these ties on a solid basis. The friendship groups in the parliaments of the two countries can formulate strategies to develop parliamentary relations and increase trade volume,” he said. The two leaders discussed the integration of Pakistan-Iran relations, regional development, economic cooperation and parliamentary ties. Sanjrani hoped that under the leadership of Dr. Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, the long-standing, religious and cultural and trade relations between Pakistan and Iran would be further integrated. The two leaders also agreed to make joint efforts to address the growing challenges of Islamophobia.

The chairman Senate also stressed the need to increase the exchanges of parliamentary delegations of the two countries and said that further steps should be taken to promote economic ties and trade between the two countries.

Talking to the newly-elected president of Iran, the chairman Senate said that development in the border areas of Iran adjacent to Balochistan would further enhance people-to-people contacts and trade cooperation between the two countries. They also discussed issues facing the Muslim Ummah, especially the Kashmir and Palestine. The chairman Senate said that the international community must play a proactive role in supporting the right of Kashmiris to self-determination and preventing Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir. He thanked the Iranian leadership for its continued support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination

Sanjrani asked President Raisi to open more trade routes and establish border markets along with Balochistan to boost trade between the two countries. He also requested Iran to ensure uninterrupted power supply from Baluchistan to the border areas of Gwadar, Turbat, Panjgur and Makran Division.

Raisi said the obstacles towards promotion of regional trade would be removed and the problems faced in uninterrupted supply of electricity to the areas of Balochistan would be resolved immediately.