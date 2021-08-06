 
Fri Aug 06, 2021
BR
Bureau report
August 6, 2021

Tree plantation drive launched at UoP

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 6, 2021

PESHAWAR: The Islami Jamiat-e-Talba (IJT) on Thursday launched a tree plantation campaign at University of Peshawar Campus.

IJT general secretary Imad Nizami inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at Madina Market at the Campus.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the students and the faculty members to participate in the tree plantation to bring a green revolution and combat the impacts of pollution and environmental degradation.

He pointed out that the basic objective of tree plantation was to create awareness among the students and general public at large to preserve natural environment and avoid hazards of climate change. He said that it was unfortunate that every year saplings were planted but people least bothered to take care of them.

