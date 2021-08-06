Teachers’ time scale issues

Islamabad : The federal education ministry has promised the teachers of Islamabad's government colleges the early resolution of the time scale issues.

The promise comes during a meeting of the representatives of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) with additional secretary of the ministry Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani here on Wednesday.

The visitors praised the role of the additional secretary in the holding of numerous departmental promotional committee meetings for the teachers' promotion and thanked him for ensuring the resolution of the teachers' longstanding issues.