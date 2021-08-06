 
close
Fri Aug 06, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 6, 2021

Teachers’ time scale issues

Islamabad

 
August 6, 2021

Islamabad : The federal education ministry has promised the teachers of Islamabad's government colleges the early resolution of the time scale issues.

The promise comes during a meeting of the representatives of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) with additional secretary of the ministry Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani here on Wednesday.

The visitors praised the role of the additional secretary in the holding of numerous departmental promotional committee meetings for the teachers' promotion and thanked him for ensuring the resolution of the teachers' longstanding issues.

Latest News