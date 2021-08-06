I-Day art exhibition

Islamabad : An art exhibition began at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here on Thursday to honour the country's legendary artists.

The event held in connection with Independence Day celebrations is named 'Perpetual Beings'.

The PNCA's National Art Gallery has exhibited the works of the country's master painters and miniaturists.

The exhibition won't be held on Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays. The PNCA has requested visitors to follow precautionary measures against coronavirus for own and others' safety.