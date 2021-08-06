National Under-21 Snooker Championship begins today

KARACHI: A total of 16 cueists, divided equally in four groups, will be participating in the 13th Seagold National Junior Under-21 Snooker Championship 2021 which gets under way at the PSB Complex in Lahore on Friday (today).

According to the details shared by Tournament Director Naved Kapadia on Thursday, there will be four participants each from Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a couple of entrants each from Balochistan and Islamabad.

The preliminary round matches will be spread over two days which will be followed by the knockout phase starting with the quarter-finals on Sunday. The semi-finals are scheduled to be held on Monday. The final will be contested on Tuesday.

All league matches will be best-of-five-frame contests, the quarter-finals best-of-seven-frame, semi-finals best-of-nine-frame and the final will be a best-of-11-frame fixture.

The Group A comprises Zubair Tahir (Punjab), Jahanzaib Jahangir (Balochistan), Asad Khan (Sindh) and Munsifudin Alaudin (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

The Group B consists of Umar Ismail (Sindh), Usman Waheed (Islamabad), Sajjad Abdullah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Muhammad Shahzad (Punjab).

The Group C is composed of Muhammad Rafiq (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Zohaib Mustafa (Islamabad), Zunair Khan (Sindh) and Ahsan Ramzan (Punjab).

The Group D features Muhammad Rizwan (Balochistan), Shaikh Mudassir (Punjab), Kamran Albert Masih (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Shahrayar Khan (Sindh).