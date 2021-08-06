Peshawarâ€™s Khushal Riaz turning professional

KARACHI: Peshawarâ€™s Khushal Riaz Khan is turning professional and has got a wildcard for the PSF-Combat Sports Squash Championship scheduled in Islamabad from August 27-31.

This PSA Challenger 10 has 32 places, including 16 seeds and 3 wildcards. Hamza Khan and Faraz Mohammad have also got wildcards.

According to the entry list, Tayyab Aslam is the top seed, Asim Khan second and Ammad Fareed third. It is to be noted that eight under-19 players will also compete in the event.