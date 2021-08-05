Held Kashmir to shut down on Youm-e-Istehsaal today

ISLAMABAD: A complete shutdown will be observed and a march in Srinagar is planned today (Thursday) to register a protest against the Narendra Modi government’s illegal actions of August 5, 2019, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), while across the Line of Control, a number of events are planned to mark the day.

The events will mark the completion of two years of military siege of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). On August 5, 2019, the Modi regime in gross violation of the UN resolutions and international law revoked the special status of IIOJK and put the territory under military siege.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the call for the observance of the “Black Day” shutdown and the march was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) as part of Ashra-e-Muzahamat — 10 Days of Resistance — calendar.

The APHC called upon the IIOJK people to observe a complete shutdown, civil curfew and blackout between 8.00pm to 8.30pm and conduct a march towards Lal Chowk today. It also asked the people to display black flags while special prayers will be offered in the evening on each day of the Ashra-e-Muzahamat.

In Pakistan, Youm-e-Istehsaal will be observed to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir. The special constitutional status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped by the Narendra Modi government on August 5, 2019.

A host of events have been arranged in order to denounce the India’s unilateral and illegal actions against Kashmiri people as well as the atrocities being carried out by the Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Solidarity walks of one mile will be arranged in all the main cities including the federal capital. President Arif Alvi will lead the walk in Islamabad. The participants of the walk will wear black bands and carry the flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

A one minute silence is to be observed across the country. Traffic will be halted for one minute and sirens will be played. Radio Pakistan and television channels will play Pakistan and AJK national anthems immediately after one-minute silence. Meanwhile, posters and billboards have been displayed at the main roads of Islamabad and other provincial capitals to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people and expose the atrocities being committed by the occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.