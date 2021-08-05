Farewell reception in honour of Polish ambassador

ISLAMABAD: A farewell reception was arranged in honour of outgoing ambassador of Poland Piotr A. Opali ski, who is returning Warsaw after staying for a long period in Islamabad. He also served here as a diplomat about a decade ago. The host of reception highlighted the services of the outgoing ambassador who took remarkable initiatives to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries. The event was attended by Dean of Diplomatic core and ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov, Director General (Europe-I) Aamir Shouket who has been designated to be country’s ambassador to Switzerland, ambassador of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune, ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin. In his brief speech, the outgoing ambassador thanked his colleagues and government officials for their cooperation.