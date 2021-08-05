PML-N following single narrative: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said the entire party leadership including Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif is following a single narrative of “Vote Ko Izzat Do and Respect the Constitution and Law”.

“There are no two narratives in the PML-N and the entire party leadership including Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and workers is united on one narrative,” she said while addressing a press conference here. Ex-MNA and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry was present on the occasion.

The PML-N spokesperson said the PTI government raised the issue of two narratives in the PMLN only when the incumbents wanted to steal elections. “Such hue and cry is raised by the government people to steal elections and divert the attention of people from the record inflation in the country. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the prices of 51 essential commodities registered a record increase in the last one month,” she said.

The PML-N leader said the PTI government is diverting people’s attention from real issues to cover up its failure to provide relief to the masses. “The PML-N maintained price hike at 4% whereas you take it to 16% to benefit your ATMs because they helped you win elections,” she said, adding that after stealing AJK elections, the ‘ATMs’ have been sidelined.

She alleged that the government is now purchasing LNG at a 70% higher rate, saying that people would have to pay two billion dollars annually. She said the PMLN would launch a “corruption paper” on August 17 while referring to mega scams of sugar, flour, LNG and procurement of Rs 16,000 billion loans. She said Imran Khan is responsible for imposing Rs 307 billion taxes, record price hike, rendering five million people jobless and taking 20 million people below the poverty line. “Imran Khan is habitual of using ‘ATMs’ for stealing elections and meeting his expenses,” she said, adding that Sardar Tanvir Ilyas and others will soon start speaking as to how they were used.