Bilawal praises police martyrs

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the nation is proud of its police martyrs. In his message issued on the occasion of Police Martyrs’ Day, the PPP chairman acknowledged the efforts of the police force to maintain peace and stability, and saluted the martyrs of the force who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the people. He also expressed solidarity with the families of the brave cops. He said the role of police in eradicating terrorism was historic and the sacrifices were unprecedented. He further said the police personnel are also playing a pivotal role in preventing coronavirus epidemic. Bilawal said, “despite limited resources, the police are fulfilling its responsibilities and I pay tribute to the officers and men in the police force”.

Former interior minister Rehman Malik had paid glowing tribute to martyrs on Police Martyrs’ Day and said a constable on the street is an icon of state and symbol of strength and rule of law. “The police force is our main dependence to bring the rule of law in the country,” he said on the occasion of Police Martyrs’ Day.