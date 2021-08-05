PM takes notice of mob attack on temple

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of mob attack on a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan district on Wednesday.

Prime Minister’s spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill said in a tweet the PM office had taken notice of the sad and unfortunate incident. The PM had directed the district administration to probe the matter, and take strict action against the culprits. Pakistan’s Constitution provides freedom and protection to minorities to perform their worship freely, Dr Gill added. According to media reports, a mob of over two dozen people vandalized the Sidhi Vinayak temple, MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani was quoted as saying.