NAB approves probe against Shehbaz, others

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau Wednesday approved holding of inquiry against President PML-N and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif along with ex-MNA of the PML-N Baleegur Rehman and ex-commissioner Bahawalpur Division in alleged allotment of government land.

Besides ordering fresh inquiry against President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif, the Executive Board of the NAB authorized closing inquiries against MNA from Muzaffargarh Makhdoom Zada Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan and others, directors, CEOs and others of M/s Fatima Group of Companies due to absence of proof as per law.

While the Executive Board of the NAB EBM accorded approval of transferring ongoing inquiries against Dawood Khilji, former deputy commissioner Quetta and others, Minister Services and General Administration, Department, Balochistan, Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani, to Anti-Corruption, Balochistan, for further proceedings as per law.

The meeting was held under its Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA) Syed Asghar Haider, Director General Operations Zahir Shah and other senior officers of NAB in which approval of filing of one corruption reference, five investigations and 11 inquiries was given.

According to sources, the president PML-N was accused of transfer and allotment of government land to favourites during his tenure as Chief Minister Punjab.

The Executive Board of the NAB accorded approval of filing of corruption reference against Munir Ahmed, Project Director, Pasni Fish Harbour Authority, and others for abuse of authority and misappropriation of government funds thus inflicting Rs 412.18 million loss on the national exchequer.

The NAB’s Executive Board also authorized five inquiries against various personalities including Mir Abdul Ghafoor Lehri, former Minister of Industries and Commerce Department, Balochistan, and others, officials and officers of National Highways Authority (NHA) Khuzdar, officers and officials of Quetta Development Authority (QDA), officers and officials of Federal Land Commission, Land Department, Tehsil Haroonabad,District Bahawalnagar and others, officers and officials of Wapda Water Wing, Islamabad, and inquiry against Kacchi Canal.

Furthermore, it approved inquiries against Sikandar Imrani, former District Nazim, Nasirabad, and others, Ali Ahmed Mengal, former secretary C&W Department Quetta and others, officials of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and others, officials and officers of Balochistan Revenue Department and others, management of Balochistan Development Authority, Aosta Muhammad, Jaffarabad District and others, management of Forest Department, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad District, Qaiser Shabbir, Faisal Shabbir, directors Shuja Abad Oil Mills, M/s Shabbir Feed Mills and Shujaabad Weaving Mills and others, Vice Chancellor Khawaja Farid University, Rahim Yar Khan and others and inquiry against administrator, Commissioner, Metropolitan Corporation, Multan, and others.

Speaking in the meeting, chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said that taking mega corruption cases especially sugar, money laundering, fake accounts, abuse of authority, assets beyond known sources of income, illegal housing societies, modarba to logical conclusion was the priority of the bureau. He said the NAB has recovered record Rs533 billion directly and indirectly from corrupt elements in the last three years.

Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that bureaucracy is like the backbone of the country as it has a very important role in the country's progress and prosperity. “The Bureau acknowledges the meritorious services of bureaucracy,” he said.