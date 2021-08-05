ANF director general assumes charge

RAWALPINDI: Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo assumed the charge of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) director general. In this connection, the change of command ceremony of director general Anti-Narcotics Force was held at ANF headquarters. The ceremony was attended by ex-DG ANF, new DG ANF, all force commanders, officers and officials of ANF. During the ceremony, Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo presented ANF Flag (souvenir) to Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, HI (M), ANF spokesperson said. Ex DG ANF Major General Arif Malik, HI (M) addressed the gathering and presented brief account of achievements of ANF during his command. He shared his experience of serving as head of the force.