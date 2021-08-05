CDA gets Rs20.35b by auction 13 commercial plots

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) received offers to the tune of Rs20.35 billion for 13 commercial plots located in different business centres of the federal capital on first day of two-day auction activity on Wednesday.

The auction committee of CDA on the first day auctioned four plots of I-8 Markaz which also include plot number 53 which received the highest offers of Rs6.5 billion. Another two plots also fetched over Rs one billion for the authority.

Some plots of Blue Area including plot no. 10 was auctioned for Rs4.7 billion, plot no. 15 for Rs2.8 billion and plot no. 16 received the highest offer of Rs2.6 billion.

The auction committee headed by Member Finance Rana Shakeel Jazib which also comprises Member Planning and Design, Member Estate, Director Public Relations and other officials is conducting the auction exercise. The CDA board will give final nod to auctioned commercial plots.