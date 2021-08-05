Pesco employees demand facilities

PESHAWAR: The Action committee of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Workers Unions on Wednesday staged a demonstration in protest against shortage of workforce, non-availability of required facilities and other demands.

Led by the president action committee, Gohar Taj, Asghar Khattak, Ali Syed, Ghani Khan, Ihsan Afridi and others, the protestors while carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands gathered outside Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday.

The speakers said the lack of government attention towards their problems had created unrest and disappointment among them.

Terming it injustices with them, they asked the government to take practical steps for solution to problems and rid them of the unrest.