Railways land reclaimed

HARIPUR: The Pakistan Railways authorities on Wednesday said they had reclaimed 42,500 square feet of its land that was under illegal occupation in Haripur for the last several years.

According to Malik Khalid Wahid, Railways land officer, the police with the assistance of district administration conducted an anti-encroachment operation on the track’s sides near Haripur Railway Station and demolished 37 cemented structures.

The structures included housing units and shops, he said, adding, the land was measured as 42,500 sqr ft. The market cost of the reclaimed land was estimated as Rs59.5 million.

The official said that the illegal occupants were served with notices for voluntary demolition but they ignored and tried to exert political pressure on the Railways authorities.