ANP all praise for police martyrs

PESHAWAR: Paying glowing tribute to police martyrs, the Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday said the party owned those who laid down their lives while fighting the terrorists.

Speaking at a news conference, ANP provincial information committee chairperson and MPA Samar Haroon Bilour said the Pakhtun nationalist party expressed its solidarity with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Police Shuhada Day.

She was flanked by members of the ANP provincial information committee Hamid Toofan and Dr Zahid.

Samar Bilour said the police rendered sacrifices while fighting terrorism and militancy for the last two decades.

However, she said the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the province did not take the terrorist attacks on the cops performing polio duty seriously.

She added the provincial government had failed to trace and arrest the culprits involved in attacks on the police teams in Peshawar, Mardan and Dera Ismael Khan. Samar Bilour said the leaders and workers of the ANP fought gallantly against terror and rendered their lives for the sake of peace.

“Our government had owned the war against terrorism and destroyed the dens and networks of terrorists in the province,” she said.

She added the regrouping of terrorist networks was again posing a threat to the peace.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, the ANP leader said her party would never support a group that seized power by force.

“We would support those who are accepted by the Afghan people at this critical juncture,” Samar Bilour said, adding that a stable and peaceful Afghanistan was in favour of Pakistan and the entire region.

The ANP provincial information secretary said that the Pakistani currency plunged into record low against the US dollar due to the failed economic policy of the incumbent government.

The inflation and unprecedented price-hike had turned the lives of common people miserable but Prime Minister Imran Khan was not ashamed of telling lies to the people.

Samar Bilour said the ANP was no longer part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement but would play its role as an opposition party.

She said the party would actively participate in the local government elections and polling in cantonment board areas.