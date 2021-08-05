 
close
Thu Aug 05, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 5, 2021

Umar Akmal allowed to resume club cricket

Sports

 
August 5, 2021

LAHORE: Umar Akmal has been allowed to resume club cricket activities as part of his rehabilitation process, which commenced last month.

Umar has attended an anti-corruption lecture and participated in a Q&A session conducted by the Security and Anti-Corruption Department.

His rehabilitation programme is expected to conclude next month, following which he will become eligible to participate in the domestic season 2021-22.

Umar paid Rs4.2 million fine imposed on him by International Court of Arbitration for

Latest News

More From Sports