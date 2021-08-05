 
Thu Aug 05, 2021
EU sends help to fight fires in Greece, Italy

World

Brussels: Fire-fighting resources from EU nations are on their way to Greece, Italy, Albania and Northern Macedonia to help fight forest blazes, the EU crisis management commissioner said on Wednesday. "We are working around the clock to send help as fires rage across Europe," commissioner Janez Lenarcic said in a statement.

"I thank Cyprus, Czechia, France, Slovenia and the Netherlands for swiftly deploying firefighting airplanes, helicopters and a team of firefighters to support countries heavily affected by forest fires."

