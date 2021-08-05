Three killed in Czech train crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PRAGUE: Three people died and dozens more were injured on Wednesday when two trains collided at a village in the west of the Czech Republic, according to railway officials. The Munich-to-Prague express, number Ex 351 belonging to the German firm Die Laenderbahn, collided with a regional train between the Czech towns of Plzen and Domazlice, which was coming from the opposite direction.