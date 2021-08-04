PTI leader Maulana Tanveerul Haq joins PPP

KARACHI: Former Senator and PTI leader Maulana Tanveerul Haq Thanvi has bid farewell to the ruling party and announced to join the PPP.

He announced to join PPP at a press conference after meeting the PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro here on Tuesday.

Maulana Tanveerul Haq Thanvi was elected as a senator on MQM’s ticket. He joined PTI only a few months ago. Maulana Thanvi said that in addition to his religious services, he would play a role in solving the problems of the people through politics. “Sindh is our land, here we have to live and die,” he said. Maulana Thanvi said that he remained in MQM and was not active in PTI, whereas PMLN is entangled in its own problems, but as such he has no differences with any political party.

Nisar Khuhro said that Maulana Thanvi is joining PPP and they welcome him. Now the hopes of the people are with the PPP because PTI policies were against the people of the country, he said. Khuhro accused the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) of maintaining silence over the alleged theft of 30,000 cusecs of Sindh's water by Punjab. He added that the Guddu Barrage was receiving only 100,000 cusecs water thus creating a shortage of 30,000 cusecs.