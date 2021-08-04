 
close
Wed Aug 04, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 4, 2021

Volunteers trained for inoculation

National

 
August 4, 2021

SUKKUR: A local NGO arranged a two-day training program in collaboration with UNICEF to train local male and female volunteers from UCs Kehoor, Jatia and Pritamabad areas for administering vaccines to children against viral diseases. The volunteers were trained to meet the immunization target in union councils to prevent children from polio and measles.

Latest News

More From Pakistan