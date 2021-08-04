Volunteers trained for inoculation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A local NGO arranged a two-day training program in collaboration with UNICEF to train local male and female volunteers from UCs Kehoor, Jatia and Pritamabad areas for administering vaccines to children against viral diseases. The volunteers were trained to meet the immunization target in union councils to prevent children from polio and measles.