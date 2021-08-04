Nasir Shah visits Aziz Bhatti Park

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday visited Aziz Bhatti Park.

While briefing the minister, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s Administrator Laeeq Ahmad said internal encroachments in the park had been completely demolished while the Customs Club and marriage halls constructed on the park’s land had also been demolished.

He said dumping of garbage in park’s lake, which covers the area of five acres had been stopped. He said a social organisation had committed about 100,000 saplings for developing an urban forest on the retrieved park’s land, adding these 50,000 saplings had been handed over to KMC.

Nasir Shah directed the KMC administrator to implement the orders of the chief justice of Pakistan regarding the Aziz Bhatti Park in letter and spirit.He said that Aziz Bhatti is an important park for the amusement of citizens and it should be restored to its original condition.He said steps should be taken to beautify the park’s lake besides developing grass and installing chairs on the banks of the lake.