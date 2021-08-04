FDE decision on declaring Saturday a working day draws flak

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has declared Saturday as a working day for the public sector educational institutions it regulates in Islamabad Capital Territory.

The FDE declared a six days work week amid the COVID-19 surge when the ICT administration imposed a smart lockdown in various sectors and restricted the movement of residents in 27 streets in different sectors due to a COVID-19 spike and higher positivity ratio.

The teachers said the most paradoxical thing was that the controlling office, FDE, was closed on Saturdays.A teacher at the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College told 'The News' that though the monsoon arrival had provided relief to the people from hot and humid weather, infectious diseases were spreading.