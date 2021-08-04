A continuing nightmare

For almost all, being a woman in Pakistan is akin to living a nightmare on a loop, with no end in sight. The recent spate of violent attacks against women is just one glaring and chilling reminder of the kind of violence and threat women face. Yet it appears that those in authority are determined to hinder, rather than help, them. This too has had some glaring examples over years – decades even. A recent example would be the refusal to grant a group of women activists, which included students, the right to organise an Aurat March in Faisalabad. Per reports, the request was turned down on the grounds that the march could cause problems as it coincided with Muharram. For full effect, the rising Covid-19 cases were also mentioned. This despite the fact that we have seen innumerable political rallies the past few weeks, and there are reports that a radical organisation had organised a rally in Faisalabad just a day before the request for the Aurat March was made.

There are many examples of similar impediment by bureaucrats and other officials in positions of authority. Time and again, organisations attempting to protect the rights of women have been held back by bureaucratic elements. However, this recent incident hits much more closely also because of the brutal murder of Noor Mukaddam. Given all this, it is also mind-numbingly shocking that the National Commission on the Status of Women has not been operational for two years, because it lacked a chairperson. The long delay in appointing a chairperson in itself indicates how seriously those in government and other places of authority take the situation of women in the country. The NCSW chair has finally been elected – but the process has been made controversial by the government. This happened after the opposition candidate gained six votes and the government candidate five, and led to the bizarre act of the acting chairperson casting her vote and thereby tying the ballots polled. The opposition has said the matter could end up in court and that the vote by the chairperson is cast only in the event of a tie. In this case, reports show that there was no tie. Parliament has spoken on the matter and for now, the government has moved on with its plan and appointed its own chairperson.

The challenges that women are facing in Pakistan make the position of the chairperson of the NCSW highly responsible. This position is significant in the process of redress of complaints by women who become victims of aggression and violence in society. In this context, it does not make any sense for the government to make this appointment controversial. Protecting women’s rights should be the first priority, and our country needs appropriate and rapid steps to ensure equality and empowerment of women. There are international commitments that Pakistan must meet by countering gender-based violence that has become blatant and rampant now. The country needs a fully functional NCSW – now. We need to make the women of the country feel safe. Perhaps we can start by ensuring the end of tone-deaf decisions regarding their right to protest.