28 Pakistanis released from Saudi prisons reach Lahore

LAHORE: Twenty-eight Pakistanis released from Saudi prisons after a royal decree reached Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport via a chartered flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday.

The Pakistanis, who were imprisoned in various Saudi jails, have been released on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s orders, after Prime Minister Imran Khan requested clemency during the former’s visit to Pakistan in 2019. Sixty-two prisoners returned to Pakistan before Eid ul Adha.

The teary-eyed Pakistanis were received by Senator Ijaz Chaudhery and the Pakistanis raised the slogans “Long Live Prime Minister Imran Khan” as soon as they set foot on Pakistani soil. A large number of PTI workers, family and friends of the released individuals had gathered at the airport to welcome the freed-Pakistanis and handed them Pakistan flags.

Talking to the media men, the senator said the Pakistan government was thankful to Saudi Arabia for the release of these Pakistanis.

He said the government was in talks with all governments for the release of Pakistani prisoners, adding that the government is more focused on Gulf countries where the Pakistani diaspora is in large numbers.

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), who were also present on the occasion, arranged a breakfast for the freed Pakistanis after they came out of the lounge after coronavirus testing.

The Pakistan government bore the travel expenses of the 19 Pakistanis while nine paid for themselves. The returning Pakistanis hail from different parts of the country — Mohmand, Lower Dir, Sialkot, Swat, Kurram, Charsaddah, Hangu, Mardan, Abbottabad, Peshawar and Larkana.