US Capitol riot

Washington: The United States Senate unanimously agreed on Tuesday to award Congress’s highest honour to law enforcement officials who tried to protect the Capitol during the violent assault by Donald Trump supporters on January 6.
Speaking before the upper chamber vote, Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed the "bravery, sacrifice, and selflessness" of the Capitol and Metropolitan police forces. President Joe Biden will sign the legislation awarding the congressional gold medal.