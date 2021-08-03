4,085 licences for prohibited-bore arms issued in 7 years

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department issued 4,085 arms licences to army officers, judges, government employees, lawyers and other persons during the last seven years.

The information, provided by the Home Department on the directions of the Punjab Information Commission (PIC), said that the licences for the prohibited-bore weapons were issued on the recommendations and scrutiny of a special committee, formed by the Punjab home secretary.

According to official documents, a copy of which is available with the reporter, these licences were issued to judges of superior, sessions and civil courts, senior officers of armed forces and intelligence agencies, grade 17 and above officers of federal and Punjab governments, lawyers, businessmen and VIPs.

The special committee held 16 meetings during this period and recommended issuance of prohibited-bore arms licences to 1,427 army officers, 122 judges, 1,062 government employees, 45 lawyers and 1,429 businessmen and VIPs.

However, the Home Department has sought exemption from providing personal details of the licence-holders including names, CNICs, and addresses, etc., under Section 13-E of the Right to Information Act 2013. The department said disclosure of personal information could endanger the safety of judges, intelligence officers and other licence-holders.