4 minor girls ‘kidnapped’ from Hanjerwal

LAHORE: Four minor girls were allegedly kidnapped from Hanjerwal Police Station limits Monday night. Police have registered a case against unknown suspects and started investigations. The complainant said his daughters Anam, 11, and Kaneeza, 11, had gone outside along with the neighbor's girls. They planned to travel on Orange train but never returned. IG took notice of the incident and asked the Lahore CCPO to trace the victims without any delay.