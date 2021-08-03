Man kills wife over ‘Karo Kari’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A man killed his wife after proclaiming her ‘Kari’ in Khairpur. The accused identified as Dhani Bukhsh Wassan killed his wife Rashida, mother of five children, alleging her to be a ‘Kari’ in village Abdul Wahid Wassan in Khairpur. The police have shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities but failed to arrest the accused.