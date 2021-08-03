Tribesmen, traders protest killings at trade centre

PESHAWAR: Members of Mohmand and Safi tribes as well as traders blocked the main road for all kinds of traffic near FC Chowk on Monday to protest the killings of two shopkeepers at the Deans Trade Centre.

Led by office-bearers Abdul Munaf Safi, Hamidullah Safi, Hazrat Syed Safi and others, the protestors chanted slogans against the administration for failing to protect the life and property of citizens.

The central leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, former nazim Haji Mohammad Umar Mohmand, and others also participated in the rally and expressed solidarity with the protesters.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers criticised the government for growing lawlessness in the provincial metropolis and said innocent people were being killed and the government and police were playing the roles of silent spectators.

They asked the police to arrest the culprits and provide justice to the victim families. The protesters said the growing lawlessness had created unrest and disappointment among the dwellers and the government would have to ensure the security of the life and property of citizens. They appealed to the chief minister, IGP and corps commander to take action against the culprits and provide justice to the victims.

Later, they dispersed peacefully after getting assurance from the officials of district administration and local police that action would be taken against the criminals and justice dispensed to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan assured the killers of the two young men at the Deans Trade Center would be arrested soon.

He was talking to protestors from various parts of Peshawar and Mohmand. They had demanded an early arrest of those involved in the brutal murder of two young men. The CCPO said teams had been constituted while evidence including CCTV footage have been collected that could help the investigators. CCTV footage shows armed men broke into an office at the trade center and someone opens fire killing two persons.