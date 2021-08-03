Heavy rain hits Lahore

LAHORE: Scattered but heavy rain was recorded in the City here Monday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started in the morning and continued in intervals during the day. Wasa officials said that the rain was recorded at Lakshmi Chowk 27mm, City 16mm, Jail Road 15mm, Lahore Fort 13mm, Gulberg 11mm, Mughalpura and Farrukhabad 04mm each, Upper Mall 03mm, Iqbal Town and Samanabad 02mm each.

Met officials said monsoon currents were still penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days while a shallow westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

They predicted that hot and humid weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, thunderstorms were expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan while isolated heavy falls were also expected during the period.

Rainfall was also recorded at several cities, including Malam Jabba, Kakul, Saidu Sharif, Takht Bai, Dera Ismail Khan, Parachinar, Dir, Cherat, Pattan, Islamabad, Saidpur, Zero Point, Bokra, Noorpur Thal, Attock, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhang, Joharabad, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Bunji, Bagrote, Gilgit, Gupis, Chillas, Babusar and Astore.

Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Rohri, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 36.5°C and minimum was 26.8°C.