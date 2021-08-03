Ch Anwar, Riaz Gujjar nominated AJKLA speaker, deputy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUZAFFARABAD: The PTI parliamentary party Monday approved the names of Ch Anwar-ul-Haq as speaker and Riaz Gujjar as deputy speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJKLA). Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur chaired the meeting attended by AJK ex-prime minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood. The name of the new prime minister would be announced today (Tuesday).