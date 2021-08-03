 
Tue Aug 03, 2021
SAG
Syed Abbas Gardezi
August 3, 2021

Ch Anwar, Riaz Gujjar nominated AJKLA speaker, deputy

SAG
Syed Abbas Gardezi
August 3, 2021

Ch Anwar, Riaz Gujjar nominated AJKLA speaker, deputy

MUZAFFARABAD: The PTI parliamentary party Monday approved the names of Ch Anwar-ul-Haq as speaker and Riaz Gujjar as deputy speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJKLA). Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur chaired the meeting attended by AJK ex-prime minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood. The name of the new prime minister would be announced today (Tuesday).

