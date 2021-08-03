‘RDA promoting awareness against illegal housing societies’

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is trying its best to spread awareness about illegal housing societies and has already uploaded their names on our website says RDA Chairman Raja Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

While talking to ‘The News’ RDA Chairman Raja Tariq Mehmood said that illegal housing societies in Rawalpindi are looting the general public. We are trying our best to create awareness among the public through the media, RDA website and we also have a window here in our office. Anyone can walk in and ask about the status of any housing society whether it’s approved or not.

He further said that people should not trust online property websites which are involved in the sale purchase of plots in illegal housing societies. “Such websites specially looting overseas Pakistanis who are trusting these web portals and buying properties,” he added and told that as per law advertisement of any society which is declared illegal is banned on any form of media including websites.

RDA chairman said that he has also written letters to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to impose fines or block such websites which are promoting illegal housing societies.

Raja Tariq Mehmood said that RDA is working with only 150 staff members which are very less. With this limited staff department trying to provide quality services. “RDA would appoint more staff when the government lifts the ban from hiring,” he added.

RDA chairman said that we are here to facilitate investors, especially those who are interested in housing societies. I have given orders to speed up the process for NOCs so that other investors should also invest in Rawalpindi city. Raja Tariq Mehmood said that as per Prime Minister Vision we are going for vertical growth and allowing sky high buildings in Rawalpindi.