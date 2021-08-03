Foreign consultants, health secretary discuss health insurance

LAHORE:Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) consultants called on Secretary Specialised Healthcare Aamir Jan at his office on Monday.

Among others Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, CEO PHIMC Dr Ali Razzaq and Deputy Secretary Staff Dr Asad Ch also attended the meeting.

The consultants led by M Haseeb, Afeef and Ainul Momina briefed the meeting chaired by Secretary Specialised Healthcare about Universal Health Insurance (UHI) in detail. Aamir Jan, on this occasion said that so far 289 private hospitals have been empanelled on Universal Health Insurance in the province in a bid to provide better healthcare to people of Punjab.

He further said that these private hospitals have capacity of 21,000 beds and the target of 60,000 beds in public and private hospitals would be achieved by end of this year. Secretary Specialised Healthcare said that all citizenry data would be registered by December 2021 for providing UHI facilities to the people.