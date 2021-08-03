Fuuast announces MA exam results

The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology on Tuesday announced the results of MA International Relations (IR), English and Urdu Private Annual Examinations March 2021 held in Karachi, Islamabad and Rawlakot.

According to Fuuast Controller of Examination Ghias-ud-Din Ahmed, as many as 341 students were registered for the annual exams of IR, of whom 323 students participated and 202 students were declared successful with the overall success rate of 62.54 per cent.

Of the 161 students enrolled for the MA English examination, 148 took the exams but only 12 were declared successful. The overall result was 8.11 percent. Likewise, 58 students were registered for MA Urdu, of whom 50 took the examination and 26 were declared successful. The overall result was 52 per cent.