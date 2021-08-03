Gold rates up Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs600 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs110,600 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price was raised by Rs515 to Rs94,822.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased $4 to $1,810 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71. Local jewellers said the cost of gold in the local market was lower by Rs1,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai gold market.