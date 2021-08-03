Safety seminar for Pesco staff awareness

PESHAWAR: A safety seminar and special meeting were held for the awareness and safety of linemen of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco).

According to a press release, Chairman, Board of Directors, Pesco, Amir Zafar, presided over the seminar.Pesco Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan, Chief Engineer Operation Javed Iqbal Khan, Director General HR Zameer Hussain Kulachi, Director General Admin & Services Shuaib Khan, Director Safety Ishfaq Ahmad others attended the seminar.Addressing the seminar, Amir Zafar said that strict rules must be adopted for safety. “Safety must be given priority to avoid electrocution and electric shocks,” he added.