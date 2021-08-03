Govt trying to improve education quality: minister

MARDAN: Provincial Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was trying to improve the quality of education in the country.

“There is no room for mistakes in the Education Department,” he said.The minister expressed these views while talking to the media at the Fazle Haq College during his visit.Mardan BISE Chairman Mtiaz Ayub, BISE secretary and principal of the college were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that the government was pursuing policies to ensure education to millions of students in the province.He said that the government was providing free education facilities to the students so that the province gets a prominent position in terms of knowledge.

The minister said that the PTI clean sweep in the recent Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections was enough to gauge its popularity with the masses.He added that strict action would be taken against the culprits if any wrongdoing was proved in the wrong delivery of the exam papers.