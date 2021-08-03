Pre-marital tests suggested to stem thalassemia spread

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hematology Services Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem on Monday said that couples should undergo medical tests before marriage to stem the spread of thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

Talking to the parents of thalassemia-hit children, he said that thalassemia disease would spread if the precautionary and preventive steps were not implemented in letter and spirit. Frontier Foundation Administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman and others were also present, said a press release.

Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem said that the genetic diseases like thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders were spreading fast owing to the lack of awareness among the people.

He said Frontier Foundation was striving hard to control the thalassemia through awareness campaigns including seminars and walks and provide treatment facilities to the patients suffering from the blood disorders. “We must take appropriate steps for curbing thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders to save our generation from the crippling diseases,” he said, adding that awareness was key to contain the genetic ailments.