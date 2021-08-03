Landikotal residents concerned at robberies

LANDIKOTAL: Activists of Khyber Siyasi Ittehad said on Monday that police had failed to provide security and safety to the residents and their businesses in the area.

The association held a meeting at the residence of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Muqtadar Shah where leaders of various political parties were present. The meeting participants asked police authorities to take notice of frequent robberies in Landikotal bazaar and homes.

The political leaders including Awami National Party district president Shah Hussain Shinwari asked the Khyber district police officer to issue strict directives to the Landikotal police to arrest those involved in robberies at shops and homes.