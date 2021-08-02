Residents want Hayatabad boundary wall repaired

PESHAWAR: The elders from various parts of Hayatabad have demanded repair of the boundary wall between the township and Shahkas area of the Khyber district for improved law and order in the area.

A meeting of the Police Liaison Committee at the Tatara police station pointed out that the boundary wall between Hayatabad and Shahkas had been broken at various points which gave easy access to criminals to enter the township.

They said the Peshawar Development Authority should immediately repair the broken parts of the boundary wall and Frontier Constabulary should be posted at various posts near the boundary wall.

Tatara Station House Officer Amir Mohammad informed the meeting about the measures taken for improved security as well as actions against the drugs, especially ice (methamphetamine) dealers, festive firing and other social evils and crimes.

The official asked the elders to educate the people about the harms of consuming ice and other drugs and install CCTV cameras at the entry and exit points of streets for improved law and order.

He said a number of drug dealers had been held in the last couple of weeks while patrolling increased to ensure peace in the area.