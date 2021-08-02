 
Mon Aug 02, 2021
August 2, 2021

PPP uniting people for their rights: Bilawal

Top Story

 
August 2, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said PPP was a symbol of federation and one of the strongest platforms for struggle for people's rights.

“People from across the country are being united for struggle for their rights,” he said while welcoming former MPA Mazhar Jamil Ali Zai who joined the PPP and me him on Sunday at Zardari House.

During the meeting, PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaders assured Bilawal that the party will give extraordinary results in next general elections in the province.

