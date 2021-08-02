New Zealand apologises for raids on Pacific people

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday formally apologised for police crackdowns in the 1970s that "unfairly targeted" the country’s Pacific community. The infamous "dawn raids" were carried out by officers and immigration officials, often accompanied by dogs, to arrest and deport individuals who had overstayed their work visas.