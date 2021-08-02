Sumatran tigers infected with coronavirus at Indonesian zoo

Jakarta: Two Sumatran tigers were recovering at a Jakarta zoo after being infected with coronavirus, Indonesian officials said on Sunday, as they probed how the critically endangered animals got sick.

Nine-year-old Tino and 12-year-old Hari tested positive in mid-July after they experienced flu-like symptoms, trouble breathing and appetite loss. But the male tigers were on the mend after treatment. "Both animals are healthy now," Suzi Marsitawati, head of Jakarta’s Parks and Forest Service, said in a statement. "Their appetite has returned to normal and they are active again."