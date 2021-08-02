NHA launches plantation drive

Islamabad:The National Highway Authority (NHA) launched a forestation campaign under the Clean and Green Pakistan programme, NHA spokesman said here on Sunday.

NHA General Manager Maintenance (Punjab-North) Iftikhar Ahmed Sajid and the Maintenance Unit Lahore team planted trees in collaboration with Izhar Steel Private Ltd. Moving forward, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was also signed between the National Highway Authority and the Field Sports Conservation Society for tree planting along the Lahore Eastern Bypass at the NHA Regional Office, Punjab North. Another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between National Highway Authority and Grana.Com to effectively carry out the tree plantation campaign. According to details, tree plantation is underway along the Lahore Eastern Bypass Project. Furthering this activity Member National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Rahat Amanullah Bhatti from Muridke also planted trees under the Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign at Lahore Eastern Bypass Project with the cooperation of National Highway Authority and National Highways and Motorways Police officers. Similarly, a tree plantation campaign was also undertaken at Karachi Northern Bypass Project by PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh. NHA's Shikarpur Maintenance Unit also planted trees on N-65. It is to recall that Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (r) Muhammad Khurram Agha has also issued special instructions for tree plantation along national highways and motorways under the Clean and Green Pakistan Program. This tree plantation campaign will also be continued in upcoming days.