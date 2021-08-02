Career counselling; questions and answers

Q1: Sir, I have done BSc Chemistry and MSc Organic Chemistry. Now I want to pursue MS in Applied Chemistry from a foreign university. I want to know your opinion, please advise. (Muhammad Haadi Hassan, Rahim Yar Khan)

Ans: Dear Haadi, I think you have adequate knowledge of Chemistry by now and doing one more degree will not be helpful in future especially when you wish to pursue this degree from a foreign institution. I will advise you to consider key popular subject areas which will enhance your current academic profile and open up new avenues of success in future. These degrees can be MSc DNA & Biometrics, or MSc DNA Analysis.

Q2: Dear Sir, I am doing hard work to become a successful lawyer but I am very much upset that my LLB degree is not worth it. Maybe I am lacking competency to attract clients. Therefore, I am thinking of changing my profession to business or anything related as I am no longer interested in practicing law. Your advice shall be highly appreciated. (Ghufran Ali Kirmani, Toba Tek Singh)

Ans: Mr Kirmani, as you are already practicing law, and you have knowledge of legal issues related to crime and must have studied many subjects to get a law degree. Masters in Cyber Crimes would be a better choice which is an emerging degree and it requires basic knowledge of Computing with some subjects relevant to crimes committed over the internet. I am very much confident this way you would be more successful not only in the Pakistan public or private sector but also in foreign countries.

Q3: Abidi Sb, I have been working for NDMA. Previously, I did MCom. I was working as Assistant Manager in the Finance and Accounts department. Now I have decided to become a professional. I would appreciate your guidance and suggestion in this regard. (Mustansar Jutt, Jhelum)

Ans: I understand you worked in a well-known government agency of Pakistan, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). I think you should consider doing a Diploma in Disaster Management, Crisis Management or you can study Rehabilitation. This will equip you with the necessary skills and with NDMA experience already in your pocket, you will have an edge in your professional career.

Q4: Sir, I am in O-Levels and have taken subjects related to Science (nearly all subjects in Science). I am now planning to study Medicine in future. What do you think? Should I go for A-Levels or in your opinion I should change my study path and do FSc/ Intermediate so that I can get admission in a better medical institution? (Nofal Siddiqui, Karachi)

Ans: Nofal, I suggest if you are considering and planning to study medicine, then you should change / switch towards FSc (pre-medical) whether you should do it from a provincial or federal board. You may be aware of the fact that medical university entrance exams and the IBCC equivalence are more inclined towards FSc marks/ grades. Whereas FSc students mostly get better marks and qualify for medical university entry test. For this purpose, you will have to study relentlessly to get a good percentage if you do your O-Levels in good grades.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as a provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).