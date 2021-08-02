Labourer burnt alive after falling into furnace

LAHORE:A labourer died after falling into a furnace while working in the Manawan area here on Sunday.

The laborer yet to be identified was throwing iron into the furnace with the help of a trolley when he fell into the furnace due to ‘lack of’ safety limit. Other labourers rushed to save him but the heat of the fire did not allow them to come close to the burning furnace. The incident was not brought into the police notice.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the death of a labourer and sought a report from the Lahore commissioner. The chief minister ordered for taking action after identifying the responsible. He expressed deep grief over the death and extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family.

YOUTH WOUNDED: A youth was shot at and wounded by two unidentified armed men near Ranger Stop in North Cantt police station. The victim identified as Abrar Hashmi worked as an egg supplier. He collected money from a bakery near Ranger Stop and came outside when two armed men riding on a bike approached him and opened fire, resulting into a bullet injury to him.

The bike riders rode away from the scene. The injured Abrar was admitted to a local hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger. North Cantt police has registered a case.

MISSING YOUTH FOUND: Millat Park police traced a 25-year-old missing youth and handed over him to his family. Sajjad Ahmed had left home without telling his family over domestic issues.

MAN SHOT AT, INJURED: A man was shot and wounded by unidentified people in the Misri Shah area here on Sunday.

According to an FIR, Muhammad Anas was on his way home from office with his friend when two unidentified bike riders opened fire near Chamra Mandi. As a result, Muhammad Anas was injured and shifted to a nearby hospital. The accused rode away from the scene.

KITE SELLER ARRESTED: Factory Area police arrested a kite wholesale dealer. Around 2,100 kites and 25 kite string spools were recovered from accused Shaukat. He used to order kites from Faisalabad and sell them online.

CELL PHONE SNATCHERS HELD: Race Course Investigation police arrested two cell phone snatchers. Afaq and Faisal allegedly used to deprive citizens of their cellphones at crowded places and shops.

Baghbanpura police arrested five drug dealers including a woman. The accused include Saima Bibi, Naeem, Altaf Masih, Waqar and Robin Masih. Two-kg hashish, 10 grams ice and 190 litres of liquor were recovered from them.