Two arrested for arranging wedding on building roof

Authorities on Sunday arrested two citizens for arranging a wedding ceremony on the roof of a building in the Bahadurabad neighbourhood of Karachi in complete violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by the Government of Sindh to curb the spread of Covid-19.

After receiving information of the ceremony, police and Rangers officials, along with the relevant assistant commissioner, carried out a raid in the early hours and arrested the organisers. According to Malik Saleem, the station house officer of the New Town police station, an arrangement for a wedding had been made on the roof of a residential building in the locality.

He said the guests present there were ordered to return home, adding that the police registered FIR No. 408/21 under Section 188/34 against the building’s union committee members Rehan and Nadeem, while further investigation was under way.

Meanwhile, the District East deputy commissioner visited various vaccination centres in his jurisdiction to oversee the implementation of the SOPs. A press statement issued by his office said that the purpose of the visit included checking the number of vaccines available.

District East Deputy Commissioner Asif Jan Siddiqui directed the staff present at different vaccination centres to expedite the process. He directed the district health officers to increase the number of vaccinators considering the large number of people thronging the vaccination centres. He also directed immediate vaccine provision to the Saylani Welfare Trust and Al Qadir Welfare Foundation.

On Siddiqui’s directions, the Jamshed Town Mukhtiarkar visited different parts of the town to oversee the implementation of the SOPs. He visited different markets and supermarkets. Scheme 33 Mukhtiarkar Ejazul Hassan also visited different markets, supermarkets and mobile markets to ensure that no business activity was being conducted there.

