KP to launch ‘Education Card’ for poor students: Bangash

According to a press release, he said this while addressing ceremony of Higher Education Department (HED) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Quality Assurance Awards and HEC Capacity building programme here.

Dawood Khan, Secretary Higher Education Department was the guest of honor. Parliamentary Secretary of KP Assembly on Higher Education Ayesha Bano was also present on the occasion.

The ceremony was also attended by Dr Shaheen Sardar Ali, Rector NAHE, HEC, Nasir Shah Managing Director QAA HEC, Dr Shafiq Ur Rahman, Advisor Quality Assurance HED, Imran Ullah Marwat Director Quality Assurance HED, Ihsan Ullah Additional Secretary Universities HED, Vice chancellors of KP Public Sector Universities and Principals & Faculty Members of Colleges and Universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the occasion, Quality Assurance awards were distributed among 07 Vice chancellors of KP Public Sector Universities and 40 colleges offering BS programme for their great services in the field of Quality Assurance in Higher Education.

HEC Islamabad with support of NAHE & PERU has recently conducted first batch training of 300 faculty members of KP colleges so certificates were distributed among successful participant.

On the occasion, Secretary HED Dawood Khan emphasis on the quality of education that KP government will do all its efforts for providing quality of education to the students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He congratulates all the participant for getting the award and certificate on training completion.

Kamran Bangash, a chief guest announced the launching of law colleges in KP in seven division of the province, he further added that 30-40 model colleges will be selected among current existing main colleges which will be provided more fund so that these colleges can have no issue of finance. He said that KP government is going to launch “Education Card” like health card in which poor students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will get education across Pakistan.

The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister further announced that from next year provincial ranking will be carried out for Universities and Colleges of the KP in consultation of Quality Assurance team.

Vice Chancellors and Principals appreciated the efforts of HED KP for arranging such ceremony and they assure that they will do their best in their institutions for the students.